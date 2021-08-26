12 Service Member Killed In Attack Around Kabul, Afghanistan Airport

(Kabul) — As many as ten American service members including Four U.S. Marines were killed in the Kabul Airport attack in Afghanistan. Multiple outlets are reporting the U.S. Ambassador in Afghanistan also told his staff three more Marines were wounded. The Pentagon says the two suicide explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan were part of a “complex attack.” One of the explosions was outside the airport and another was at or near a local hotel near the airport. That hotel was reportedly used to ferry Americans to the airport. Taliban sources are telling NBC News at least 13 people were killed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the “barbaric” bomb attack at Kabul airport has caused “many” casualties, but that the U.K. evacuation operation in Afghanistan will continue for a bit longer.