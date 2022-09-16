40-Year-Old Murder Cold Case Solved In Colorado

DENVER (AP) – A 71-year-old Colorado man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the cold case slayings of two women whose bodies were found near the mountain resort town of Breckenridge in 1982.

Alan Lee Phillips was arrested last year after local, state and federal authorities using DNA evidence identified him as a suspect in the killings of 21-year-old Annette Schnee and 29-year-old Barbara Oberholtzer.

A Park County jury deliberated for just over four hours before convicting Phillips of eight counts late Thursday.

Phillips faces life in prison when he is sentenced at a hearing set for Nov. 7.