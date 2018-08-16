Aretha Franklin, “Queen of Soul” Dead at 76

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City.
“Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin, the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, died Thursday of advanced pancreatic cancer at 76.
Undisclosed health issues kept her off stage in recent months. In March she canceled a pair of scheduled concerts because of “doctors orders”. Later performances in Boston and Toronto were also cancelled after her doctors told her to “stay off the road and rest completely.”
Franklin was born in Memphis but raised in Detroit, and began singing at an early age in her Baptist minister father’s church. An artist whose talents surpassed any genre. Apart from Soul, she was equally at home with R&B, Jazz, Blues and, of course, the Gospel music that she grew up singing. Aretha Franklin won many honors, performed on every continent, entertained the crown heads of Europe and many U.S. Presidents, including at the inauguration of Barack Obama. (Her huge gray bow hat caused quite a stir and is now on display at the Smithsonian.)