Actress Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support One Week After Crash
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Representatives for actress Anne Heche say she was taken off life support on Friday.
The 53-year-old was declared dead once her brain stopped functioning one week after she was critically injured in a car crash in Los Angeles.
Heche’s vehicle crashed into a home before her car burst into flames. Police found traces of cocaine and fentanyl in her blood.
Per her wishes, Heche’s organs were harvested.
“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” said her reps.
Heche first came to prominence with her Emmy-winning role on “Another World.”