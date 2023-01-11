Air Travel Across The Nation Returning To Normal After Computer Outage

UPDATE – NEW YORK (AP) – The Federal Aviation Administration is lifting a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines said Wednesday that they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 3,700 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States. More than 550 were cancelled.

Travelers flying in and out of Portland and encouraged to check with their airline or PDX Airport for delay information.

——————

NEW YORK (AP) – A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration has brought flights to a standstill across the U.S., with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines said Wednesday that they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights. At 8:30 a.m.

The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023

Eastern, there were more than 3,700 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States. More than 550 were cancelled.

The Port of Portland issued a statement just before 5:30 Wednesday morning. “At 5:15 a.m., the Port received notice that the FAA had issued a ground stop for departing traffic. Operations advise that any inbound traffic will still be received. At this time airlines at PDX are still issuing boarding passes and passengers are still going through the security checkpoints.”

Check to see if your flight is affected by clicking HERE