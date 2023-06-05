Apple Unveils Sleek ‘Vision Pro’ Goggles

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination.

After years of speculation, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday hailed the arrival of the sleek goggles — dubbed “Vision Pro” — at the the company’s annual developers conference held on a park-like campus in Cupertino, California, that Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs helped design.

A price for the headset wasn’t immediately revealed, but it’s expected to cost in the $3,000 range.