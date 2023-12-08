Asteroid Will Pass In Front Of Bright Star Betelgeuse To Produce A Rare Eclipse Visible To Millions
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — One of the biggest and brightest stars in the night sky will momentarily vanish.
That’s because an asteroid will pass in front of it in a one-of-a-kind eclipse.
The rare event will occur late Monday into early Tuesday.
Weather permitting, it should be visible to millions of people along a narrow path stretching from central Asia and southern Europe to parts of Florida and Mexico.
The star is Betelgeuse, a red supergiant in the constellation Orion.
The asteroid is Leona, a space rock in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
Astronomers hope to learn more about both through the secondslong eclipse.