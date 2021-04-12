Authorities: One Person Dead, Officer Wounded In Shooting At A Tennessee High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a confrontation in a Tennessee high school that involved police officers responding to a report of a possible armed man left one person dead and the officer wounded. Police say no other person were killed or wounded in Monday afternoon’s shooting and that the scene has been secured at at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville. Knoxville Police posted on Facebook that officers responded to reports of a male subject who was possibly armed at the school. They said shots rang out as officers approached the person. The school was the subject of media reports in February after three students were shot to death over a three-week span.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon says she met with the police officer who is being treated for injuries from a school shooting. She says he’s “in good spirits” and “going to be okay.” “He said he’d rather that he be hurt than anybody else.” https://t.co/pccqjTwCYA pic.twitter.com/fCAz1519a0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2021