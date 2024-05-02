Average Baseball Game Time Drops 1 Minute In Second Season Of MLB Pitch Clock

NEW YORK (AP) — The average time of a nine-inning game is 2 hours, 36 minutes through the first full month of the major league season, down 1 minute from 2023 in the second year of the pitch clock.

Over objections from the players’ association, MLB lowered the timer to 18 seconds from 20 with runners on base while keeping it at 15 seconds with no runners.

Last year, the average increased gradually through the season, from 2:37 through April to 2:38 in May, 2:39 in June, 2:41 in July and August to 2:44 in September.

The season average of 2:40 was down 24 minutes from 2022 and the lowest since 1985.