Bidder Pays Almost $3 Million For Aldrin’s Space Jacket

NEW YORK (AP) – A bidder has paid nearly $2.8 million at auction for a jacket worn by astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon’s surface in 1969.

Sotheby’s says the amount paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Coverall Jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artifact sold at auction.

The unidentified winning bidder outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost 10 minutes.

The jacket displays Aldrin’s name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

