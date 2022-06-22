Biden Asks Congress To Suspend Federal Gas Tax

(Washington, DC) — President Biden says he is confronting ongoing pain at the pump. Speaking at the White House, Biden called on Congress authorize a three-month gas tax holiday. He said states should do the same with their gas taxes. The federal gas tax is a little over 18-cents per gallon. Biden described the move as offering a little breathing room. In earlier remarks, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called a suspension of the gas tax an “ineffective stunt.”

Biden urged oil companies and gas station owners to start dropping prices to reflect declines in the global oil market. He also called on oil companies to get shuttered refineries back on-line. Biden again blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for roiling oil markets. He challenged Republicans to stop blaming him for skyrocketing gas prices, since it’s a global crisis.