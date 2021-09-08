Bob Odenkirk Returns To Work After Heart Attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Bob Odenkirk is back shooting “Better Call Saul,” six weeks after a heart attack.

Odenkirk tweeted a photo of himself getting made up to play title character Saul Goodman in the AMC series, indicating that shooting had resumed on its sixth and final season.

Odenkirk said on Twitter: “Back to work on Better Call Saul!”

The 58-year-old Odenkirk had what he later called a “small heart attack” and collapsed on the Albuquerque, New Mexico, set of the show on July 27.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for the role.

Both shows were shot in, and mostly set in, New Mexico.