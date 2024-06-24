BUCKINGHAM PALACE: Princess Anne Suffers Minor Injuries And Concussion In An ‘Incident’

FILER - Britain's Princess Anne attends the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday May 17, 2024. Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The 73-year-old sister of King Charles III has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full recovery. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne has sustained minor injuries and a concussion following an incident on an estate in southwest England.

The 73-year-old sister of King Charles III has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full recovery.

The palace said the incident happened on Sunday on the Gatcombe Park estate.

It did not offer details.

Britain’s Press Association reported that the princess was walking within the protected perimeter of the estate when the incident occurred.

Though the exact cause of the injuries is unconfirmed, there were horses in the area.