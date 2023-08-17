California Town Of Paradise Deploys Warning Sirens As 5-Year Anniversary Of Deadly Fire Approaches

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Officials in the Northern California town of Paradise have begun installing and testing warning sirens to deploy in the event of another wildfire or other natural disaster.

The sirens are nearly ready as the five-year anniversary of a fast-moving wildfire that killed 85 people and devastated the community approaches.

Reliable warning systems are becoming more critical as increasingly destructive wildfires break out.

Officials in Hawaii are facing questions after a robust siren system wasn’t activated at the start of a wildfire that has killed more than 100 people.