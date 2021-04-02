Capitol Locked Down After Two Capitol Police Officers Hit By Vehicle
(Washington, DC) — One suspect and two Capitol Police Officers are hospitalized after an attempted breach of a security barrier outside the Capitol today. The Capitol remains on lockdown. Two officers were reportedly rammed by a car that crashed into a barrier. Security has been greatly tightened since the deadly January 6th attack on the Capitol. The House are Senate are not in session this week, so the normal population of the Capitol is greatly diminished.