Cavaliers Fire Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Despite Making Second Round Of Playoffs

CLEVELAND (AP) — J.B. Bickerstaff has been fired as Cleveland’s coach despite leading the Cavaliers through an injury-ravaged season and into the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Bickerstaff’s dismissal came one week after the Cavs were eliminated in five games by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Cleveland played the final two games without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Bickerstaff made progress each of his four-plus seasons with Cleveland.

The 45-year-old Bickerstaff went 170-159 in the regular season and 6-11 in the playoffs.

The Cavs defeated Orlando in the first round before losing to Boston.