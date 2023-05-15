China Sentences 78-Year-Old US Citizen To Life In Prison On Spying Charges

BEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison on spying charges.

John Shing-Wan Leung, who also holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, was detained in 2021 by the counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou.

The city’s intermediate court announced Leung’s sentencing Monday but gave no details of the charges.

Such investigations and trials are held behind closed doors and little or no information is generally made public.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit a historical low amid disputes over trade, human rights and territorial disputes.

The U.S. Embassy says it is aware of the case but wouldn’t comment further due to privacy concerns.