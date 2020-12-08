Chuck Yeager Dies At Age Of 97

West Virginia — Chuck Yeager is dead at the age of 97.

The first pilot to break the sound barrier, his death was announced on his official Twitter account.

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

In 1947, Yeager flew the X-1 experimental jet past the speed of sound for the first time and later went on to break other speed records.

He was also a decorated Air Force officer who served in World War Two.

This is a breaking story, more information to come.