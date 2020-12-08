      Weather Alert

Chuck Yeager Dies At Age Of 97

West Virginia —  Chuck Yeager is dead at the age of 97.

The first pilot to break the sound barrier, his death was announced on his official Twitter account.

In 1947, Yeager flew the X-1 experimental jet past the speed of sound for the first time and later went on to break other speed records.

He was also a decorated Air Force officer who served in World War Two.

This is a breaking story, more information to come.