Comedian Richard Lewis Reveals He Has Parkinson’s Disease

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage, posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues.

He said that for the past few years he’s suffered with back pain and had shoulder and hip replacement surgeries.

He also got a brain scan because he was shuffling his feet when he walked.

He says doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s, adding “I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool.”