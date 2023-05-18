Daytime Emmy Awards Postponed Because Of Writers Strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daytime Emmy Awards have become the latest casualty of the Hollywood writers strike.

The show set for June 16 in Los Angeles is being postponed indefinitely because of the strike by the Writers Guild of America.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences says it looks forward to gathering to celebrate the Daytime Emmys’ 50th anniversary “at a later date.”

The show honoring soap operas and talk shows was to be televised on CBS.

Last year, the Daytime Emmys returned to a live, in-person event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.