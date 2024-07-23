Death Toll In Southern Ethiopia Mudslides Rises To At Least 157 As Search Operations Continue
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — At least 157 people have been killed in mudslides in a remote part of Ethiopia that has been hit with heavy rainfall.
Local authorities say many of the victims were killed while they were trying to rescue survivors of an earlier mudslide in the Kencho Shacha Gozdi district of southern Ethiopia.
They say the death toll rose from 55 late Monday to 157 on Tuesday as search operations continued in the area.
Landslides are common during Ethiopia’s rainy reason, which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September.