Defense Secretary Austin Says The US Will Provide $2.3 Billion More In Military Aid To Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S. will soon announce an additional $2.3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, to include anti-tank weapons, interceptors and munitions for Patriot and other air defense systems.

Austin’s remarks came Tuesday as Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with him at the Pentagon.

They mark a strong response to pleas from Kyiv for help in battling Russian forces in the Donetsk region.

Austin says Ukraine is not alone and the United States “will never waver” in its support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia had dropped more than 800 powerful glide bombs in Ukraine in the last week alone.