Disneyland Workers Authorize Potential Strike Ahead Of Ongoing Contract Negotiations

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of workers at Disney’s theme park and resort properties in California have voted to authorize a potential strike, as contract negotiations drag on.

The vote was late Friday.

The strike authorization was approved by an overwhelming margin, nearly 99% of the members who cast votes, according to a union statement.

The election was held by a coalition of four unions, which represents 14,000 Disney ride operators, store clerks, custodians, candy makers, ticket takers and other employees.

Union leaders now have the option to call a strike.

The company said it was committed to reaching a contract that satisfies workers and positions Disneyland Resort for growth.