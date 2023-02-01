‘Dr. Phil’ Talk Show To End Daytime TV Run After 21 Years

NEW YORK (AP) – ‘Dr. Phil’ McGraw says he’ll stop making new episodes of his daytime TV show after 21 years this spring.

The Texas psychologist emerged from Oprah Winfrey’s TV tree, spinning off his frequent appearances there to start his own show in 2002.

He dealt with traditional daytime TV fodder as marriage troubles, addiction and raising children.

While the show will stop making original episodes this spring, both he and ‘Dr. Phil’ won’t disappear.

CBS Media Ventures says it will offer stations that air his show a package of reruns to begin next fall.

McGraw says he’s working on an unspecified prime-time project he hopes to get off the ground next year.