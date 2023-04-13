‘Drake & Josh’ Actor Jared Bell Declared Missing In Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say former Nickelodeon actor Jared Bell is missing and endangered.

Bell is best known as a star of the network’s “Drake & Josh” television show.

Officials are asking the public for help in locating him.

Police say in a statement that Bell was last seen Wednesday night near a Daytona Beach high school.

The city’s police department would not release further information Thursday since it was part of an active investigation.

Representatives for Bell did not immediately reply to The Associated Press’ requests for comment.

The Nickelodeon show starring Bell and Josh Peck ran from 2004 until 2007.

Since then, Bell has mostly worked as a voice actor.