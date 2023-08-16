England Advances To Women’s World Cup Final Against Spain

SYDNEY (AP) — England has advanced to its first Women’s World Cup final with a 3-1 victory over co-host Australia and will next play Spain for the title.

Ella Toone scored in the 36th minute as England dominated possession in the first half.

Sam Kerr’s equalizer in the 63rd gave the 75,000-plus crowd some hope but European champion England sealed it with goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

England and Spain will each be playing in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet on Sunday in Sydney.

Australia will play Sweden for third place.