LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Famed comedian, and Saturday Night Live favorite, Norm Macdonald has died.

Multiple reports say his death comes after a private 9 year battle with cancer.

Macdonald was on SNL from 1993 to 1998 and then starred in his own series “The Norm Show” from 1999 to 2001.

He was 61.

Here’s Norm with John Canzano on 750 The Game.