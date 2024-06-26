FDA Warns Maker Of Sara Lee And Entenmann’s Not To Claim Foods Contain Allergens When They Don’t

(Associated Press) – Federal food safety regulators are warning Bimbo Bakeries USA to stop using misleading labels that say products contain potentially dangerous allergens when they don’t.

Bimbo is the company behind major baked goods brands such as Sara Lee, Thomas’, Oroweat and Entenmann’s.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspectors found that the company listed ingredients such as sesame or tree nuts on labels when they weren’t in the foods.

FDA officials said Tuesday that food labels must be truthful.

They also say labeling is not a substitute for preventing cross-contamination.

Bimbo says it’s working with FDA to resolve the issue.