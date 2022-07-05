Federal Judge Throws Out Trump-Era Rollbacks On Endangered Species

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge has thrown out a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species.

This comes a year after the Biden administration said it was moving to strengthen those species protections.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in Northern California eliminated the Trump-era rules even as two wildlife agencies under President Joe Biden are reviewing or rescinding the Trump-era regulations.

The decision restores some protections under the Endangered Species Act while the reviews are completed.

Environmental groups are hailing the decision, which they say speeds up needed protections and designation of critical habitat designations for threatened species.