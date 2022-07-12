First Lady Apologizes After Being Slammed For Remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) – First Lady Jill Biden is apologizing for saying Latinos are “as unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos.

Through a spokesperson, the first lady apologized Tuesday for “words that conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.”

Jill Biden was in San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group.

In her speech, she said the community’s diversity is as “distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful of the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos” in San Antonio.

The first lady was roundly criticized for the comment.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists tweeted, “We are not tacos.”