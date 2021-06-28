FL Condo Collapse: 151 Missing, 10 Dead

(Surfside, FL) — The death toll in the condo collapse near Miami Beach is rising. Ten people are dead and 151 are still missing. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said an investigation into the cause is underway. Emergency teams have been working around the clock in the desperate search. Officials are starting to look for a possible cause. Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz says right now, federal officials on the scene are going on a “fact-finding” investigation, not a “fault-finding” one. Emergency teams have been working around the clock in the desperate search. The chances of finding survivors has dropped as this is now the fifth day of looking for 152 missing people.