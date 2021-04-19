Former Blazer Star Announces Death Of Eldest Child
PORTLAND, Ore. – Antron Pippen, the son of a Basketball Hall of Famer and once a top college prospect, has died.
Former Blazer Scottie Pippen announced the death on his social media platforms, saying his oldest child died Sunday.
He did not give a cause.
Antron Pippen was an accomplished high school player in Georgia, then played college basketball at South Georgia Tech and Texas A&M International.
Antron Pippen was 33 years old.
Scottie Pippen played in Portland from 1999-2003.
I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Zt3wo8wpcg
— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) April 19, 2021