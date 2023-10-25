WJNT – AM 1180 WJNT - AM 1180 Logo

Former NBA Star Dwight Howard Denies Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed By Georgia Man

FILE - Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard looks on prior to an NBA basketball game, Jan. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. In a response to a state civil suit filed this week by his attorney, Howard has denied accusations by a Georgia man who says he was sexually assaulted by the former NBA star and another person. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Dwight Howard has denied accusations by a Georgia man who says he was sexually assaulted by the former NBA star and another person.

Stephen Harper filed a state civil suit against Howard in July, alleging assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Harper says he was sexually assaulted by Howard and another man dressed as a woman during a 2021 encounter at Howard’s home in the Atlanta suburbs.

In a response filed this week, Howard described the encounter as consensual and requested that the case be dismissed.

