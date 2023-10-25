Former NBA Star Dwight Howard Denies Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed By Georgia Man

ATLANTA (AP) — Dwight Howard has denied accusations by a Georgia man who says he was sexually assaulted by the former NBA star and another person.

Stephen Harper filed a state civil suit against Howard in July, alleging assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Harper says he was sexually assaulted by Howard and another man dressed as a woman during a 2021 encounter at Howard’s home in the Atlanta suburbs.

In a response filed this week, Howard described the encounter as consensual and requested that the case be dismissed.