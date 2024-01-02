WJNT – AM 1180 WJNT - AM 1180 Logo

Former President Trump Appeals Maine Ruling Barring Him From Ballot

Former President Donald Trump acknowledges attendees after speaking at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is appealing a decision by Maine’s Democratic secretary of state that he cannot be on the ballot there because he violated a constitutional ban against people who “engaged in insurrection” holding office.

The Republican presidential candidate’s appeal to Maine’s Superior Court came Tuesday as he was expected to appeal a similar ruling by Colorado’s Supreme Court to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nation’s highest court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The U.S. Supreme Court is likely to have the final word on Trump’s eligibility in Colorado, Maine and elsewhere.

