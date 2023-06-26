Fox News Unveils Primetime Lineup With Jesse Watters In Tucker Carlson’s Former Time Slot

(Associated Press) – Jesse Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson.

Fox News Channel also announced Monday that Watters will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network.

“Jesse Watters Primetime” will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on July 17 as part of a revamped weekly nighttime lineup on Fox News. Laura Ingraham’s show will air at 7 p.m., with Sean Hannity’s popular show remaining at 8 p.m.

Greg Gutfeld’s late-night show will move up to the 10 p.m. hour that was previously Ingraham’s time slot.

The announcement comes roughly two months after Fox News fired Carlson