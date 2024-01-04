Glynis Johns, ‘Mary Poppins’ Star Who First Sang Sondheim’s ‘Send In The Clowns,’ Dies At 100

NEW YORK (AP) — Glynis Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and screen star who played the mother opposite Julie Andrews in the classic movie “Mary Poppins” and introduced the world to the bittersweet standard-to-be “Send in the Clowns” by Stephen Sondheim, has died.

She was 100.

Mitch Clem, her manager, said she died Thursday at an assisted living home in Los Angeles of natural causes.

Johns’ greatest triumph was playing Desiree Armfeldt in “A Little Night Music,” for which she won a Tony in 1973.

Sondheim wrote the show’s hit song “Send in the Clowns” to suit her distinctive husky voice, but she lost the part in the 1977 film version to Elizabeth Taylor.