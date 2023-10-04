Google Introduces New Pixel Phones

(Associated Press) – Google on Wednesday unveiled a next-generation Pixel smartphones lineup that will be infused with more with more artificial intelligence tools capable of writing captions about photos that can be altered by the technology, too.

The injection of more artificial intelligence, or AI, into Google’s products marks another step in the company’s attempt to bring more of the technology into the mainstream.

The company’s next moves will include allowing its 7-year-old Google Assistant to tap into into company’s artificially intelligent chatbot, Bard, to perform tasks, such as scanning a photo taken on phone powered by Google’s Android software and producing a pithy caption suitable for posting on social media.