GOP May Be Close To Decision On Biden Impeachment

(Washington, DC) — Republicans may soon make a decision on whether to impeach President Biden. House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters today his party is “coming to a point of decision” on impeachment. He stressed, however, investigations focused on whether Biden illegally benefited from his family’s foreign business dealings are ongoing. Republicans have accused Biden of carrying out an alleged influence peddling scheme. More recently, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer accused Biden of receiving 40-thousand dollars in laundered funds from a Chinese energy company. Biden has denied any wrongdoing.