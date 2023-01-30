Hall Of Famer Bobby Hull, The Golden Jet, Dies At 84

CHICAGO (AP) – Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hull, who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup Final, has died.

Hull was 84. The two-time MVP was one of the most prolific scorers in NHL history, leading the league in goals seven times.

Nicknamed “The Golden Jet” for his speed and blond hair, he posted 13 consecutive seasons with 30 goals or more from 1959-72.

Hull and Stan Mikita powered Chicago to the NHL title in 1961.

Hull remains the Blackhawks’ career leader with 62 playoff goals.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 and his No. 9 sweater was retired by Chicago that same year.