Hawaii’s Big Island Gets Warning As Huge Volcano Rumbles

HONOLULU (AP) – Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt.

Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit.

Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.

They recommend residents should have a “go” bag for emergencies and food supplies, identify shelter space and have a plan for reuniting with family members if they’re at work or school.