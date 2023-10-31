Heavily Armed Man Found Dead at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado

Authorities confirmed that a 20-year-old man, heavily armed and allegedly planning an attack at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado, was found dead at the park. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of the deceased individual on Saturday morning before the park’s public opening.

The man, who had gained unauthorized entry while the park was closed, was discovered to be in possession of an AR-style rifle, a handgun, explosives, and was wearing tactical clothing and body armor.

A message, reading “I am not a killer, I just want to get into the caves,” was found written on the wall of the women’s bathroom where the man’s body was found. However, the sheriff’s office couldn’t confirm if the deceased wrote the message.

Sheriff Lou Vallario indicated that the individual had additional loaded magazines for both weapons in his possession at the time of discovery. Furthermore, patches and emblems on his clothing gave the impression that he might have posed as a law enforcement officer.

Upon investigating the man’s vehicle, authorities reportedly found explosive devices. However, subsequent searches within the park premises did not yield any additional explosives.

The man, believed to be a local resident, was found dead, and the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation, with authorities considering the possibility of suicide.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, situated in western Colorado on a mountain near the Colorado River, is recognized for its cave tours, alpine coaster, and cliff-edge swing ride that suspends riders over a canyon.

The sheriff’s office stressed the severity of the situation, acknowledging that the arsenal and explosives in the man’s possession could have resulted in a potentially devastating attack on the community and first responders. The investigation remains active as authorities continue their inquiries into the incident.