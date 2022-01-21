House Panel Obtains Former President Trump’s Records After Supreme Court Ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) – The National Archives and Records Administration has provided a House committee with more than 700 pages of presidential documents after the Supreme Court rejected a bid by former President Donald Trump to block the release.

The House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 of last year received the documents Thursday evening, according to a person familiar with the handover who requested anonymity to discuss it.

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the archives could turn over the documents, which include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6.

Trump’s lawyers had hoped to keep the documents on hold.