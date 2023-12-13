House Set For Key Vote On President Biden Impeachment Inquiry As Republicans Unite Behind Investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is pushing toward a vote to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

This comes as Republicans rally behind the charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.

Their investigation has raised ethical questions, but no evidence has emerged that Biden acted corruptly or accepted bribes in his current role or previous office as vice president.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team have been facing growing pressure to show progress in what has become a nearly yearlong probe centered around the business dealings of Biden’s family members.