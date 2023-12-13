Hunter Biden Defies Republican Subpoena In Visit To The Capitol, Risking Contempt Of Congress Charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans say Hunter Biden is in more trouble after defying a congressional subpoena to appear privately for a deposition with investigators digging into his business dealings.

Biden insisted outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday he’ll only testify in public.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio say they’ll begin looking at contempt of Congress proceedings in response to Hunter Biden’s lack of cooperation.

The Democratic president’s son lives in California and says he’s in Washington to testify at a public hearing.

Hunter Biden says Republicans don’t want an open process allowing Americans to “see their tactics” and “expose their baseless inquiry.”