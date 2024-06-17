‘Inside Out 2’ Scores Massive $155 Million Opening

(Associated Press) – Hollywood’s summer movie anxieties gave way to joy this weekend with the massive debut of Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2.”

The animated sequel earned $155 million in ticket sales from 4,440 theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

That is according to studio estimates Sunday.

Not only is it the second-highest opening weekend in Pixar’s nearly 29 years of making films and the second-biggest animated opening ever.

It’s also the biggest of 2024 which had not had any films debut over $100 million.

With an estimated $140 million from international showings, “Inside Out 2” had a staggering, and record-breaking, $295 million global debut.