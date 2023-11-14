Internal Documents Show The World Health Organization Paid Sexual Abuse Victims In Congo $250 Each

LONDON (AP) — Internal documents obtained by The Associated Press show that the World Health Organization has paid $250 each to at least 104 women in Congo who say they were sexually abused or exploited by Ebola outbreak responders.

That amount is less than what some U.N. officials are given for a single day’s expenses when working in Congo.

That amount covers typical living expenses for less than four months in a country where the WHO notes many people survive on less than $2.15 a day.

In interviews, recipients told the AP the money was hardly enough, but they wanted justice even more.