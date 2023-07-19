IRS Whistleblowers Will Testify To Congress As They Claim ‘Slow-Walking’ Of The Hunter Biden Case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whistleblowers claiming the Justice Department improperly interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden will testify before Congress as House Republicans accelerate their probes into the president and his family.

Leaders of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Accountability and Ways and Means committees will lead a hearing Wednesday with two Internal Revenue Service employees — Greg Shapley and an as-yet-unnamed “whistleblower x.”

The two agents have claimed there was a pattern of “slow-walking investigative steps” into Hunter Biden, including delayed enforcement actions in the months before the 2020 election won by Joe Biden.

The Justice Department has vehemently denied the allegations by the whistleblowers.