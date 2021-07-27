Jan. 6 Hearing Opens As Police Detail Violence, Injuries

WASHINGTON (AP) – The new House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has opened its first hearing. Democrats are starting with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building. Officers testified with emotion that they felt they might well be killed. And they rebuked Republican lawmakers for resisting the investigation and playing down the violence of the mob of Donald Trump supporters who hoped to prevent the certification of his election defeat. One officer testified he thought on that day, “This is how I’m going to die, defending this entrance.”