Japan Quarantines Cruise Ship As Toll Of New Virus Grows

TOKYO (AP) – Gloved and masked health workers in Japan have led people infected with a new virus off a cruise ship, while the rest of the 3,700 people on board face a two-week quarantine in their cabins. In Hong Kong, more than 3,600 people on another cruise ship are to be screened after it was banned by Taiwan amid growing worry about the spread of an outbreak. The little-understood new virus has killed nearly 500 people in mainland China, but it has also spread panic and discrimination around the world as the number of cases grow. Thousands of hospital workers in Hong Kong are striking to demand the border with mainland China be closed completely. China has strongly defended its control measures and is calling on other nations not to go overboard.