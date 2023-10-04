Jordan Officially Jumps In Speaker’s Race

(Washington, DC) — Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is running for Speaker of the House. The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee told reporters today he’s officially running after Kevin McCarthy was removed from the role in a historic vote Tuesday. Jordan is a key player in the impeachment inquiry into President Biden and is one of Donald Trump’s top allies on Capitol Hill. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is also expected to jump in the race. The House is currently on recess and a Speaker election could be held as soon as next Wednesday.